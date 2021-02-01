Related Program: 
Answering Your Questions About Signing Up For The COVID-19 Vaccine

By 2 hours ago
    A senior citizen gives the thumbs up as he leaves a New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center after receiving his first dose, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York.
    Mary Altaffer / AP

Across the nation older adults are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But many have experienced confusion about how to sign up and where to get inoculated. Nearly 9.5 million seniors, or 16.5%, lack internet access and that has complicated the process of signing up for the vaccine online.

Local health departments and senior service agencies are working to assist older adults and get the word out about registration for the vaccine.

In Ohio and Kentucky adults 70 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. In Kentucky you can find available locations to register for the vaccine by region on the state's website. You can also search for a provider in Ohio on the state's website.

For older adults who lack internet access or need help registering, the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio can be reached at 513-721-1025. The Health Collaborative has also set up a website and hotline to call at 211. The number reaches operators at the United Way.

To register for the vaccination clinic in Highland County, call 1-866-395-1588.

In Clinton County, you can call Clinton Memorial at 937-382-9610, the Blanchester Kroger at 866-211-5320, or Health Source at 937-444-8009.

In Adams County, contact the Adams County Regional Medical Center for a vaccine appointment at 937-386-3015 or the health department at 937-544-5547.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss getting the vaccine to older adults and answering questions about how to register are Northern Kentucky Health Department District Director of Health Lynne Saddler, MD; Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman; and Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio Program Operations Vice President Ken Wilson.

