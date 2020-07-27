Archdiocese Of Cincinnati Releases Guidelines For Reopening Schools

A few days after the Diocese of Covington announced its guidelines for reopening schools this fall, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has done the same.

In a release, the Archdiocese says it is offering guidance under four principles: creating a community around Christ that supports the social and emotional well-being of members; protecting students and staff by following Ohio Department of Health and local health department guidelines; prioritizing student learning with three learning models; and operating efficiently, collaboratively and responsibly.

In addition to requirements that have now become the norm among many schools – such as mask wearing, daily health assessments, and physical and social distancing – the Archdiocese of Cincinnati says schools should be prepared to offer either full in-person classes, remote learning or a blended option.

"However, the principles of quality instruction remain the same: creating a culture of learners, establishing clear learning objectives that are communicated to all stakeholders using authentic assessments that measure growth, monitor mastery and provide clear and consistent feedback," the Archdiocese says in the release.

The document, which you can read in full below, also stresses that "schools should be prepared to be fluid and responsive to the needs of their school community" and "operate responsibly by abiding and implementing mandates and procedures outlined by governing agencies."

The Archdiocese says it created the below guidelines based on those from the Ohio Department of Education.

