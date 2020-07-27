Archdiocese Of Cincinnati Releases Guidelines For Reopening Schools

By 59 minutes ago
  • bible study
    Pixabay

A few days after the Diocese of Covington announced its guidelines for reopening schools this fall, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has done the same.

In a release, the Archdiocese says it is offering guidance under four principles: creating a community around Christ that supports the social and emotional well-being of members; protecting students and staff by following Ohio Department of Health and local health department guidelines; prioritizing student learning with three learning models; and operating efficiently, collaboratively and responsibly.

In addition to requirements that have now become the norm among many schools – such as mask wearing, daily health assessments, and physical and social distancing – the Archdiocese of Cincinnati says schools should be prepared to offer either full in-person classes, remote learning or a blended option.

"However, the principles of quality instruction remain the same: creating a culture of learners, establishing clear learning objectives that are communicated to all stakeholders using authentic assessments that measure growth, monitor mastery and provide clear and consistent feedback," the Archdiocese says in the release.

The document, which you can read in full below, also stresses that "schools should be prepared to be fluid and responsive to the needs of their school community" and "operate responsibly by abiding and implementing mandates and procedures outlined by governing agencies."

The Archdiocese says it created the below guidelines based on those from the Ohio Department of Education. 

Principals COVID Guidance by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags: 
Archdiocese of Cincinnati
coronavirus
COVID-19
Education
newsletter

Related Content

Bishop Binzer Resigns From Archdiocese Of Cincinnati

By May 7, 2020
bishop binzer
Courtesy of Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Updated: 4:33 p.m.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation Thursday of the auxiliary bishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese. Bishop Joseph Binzer offered his resignation last month after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew's conduct to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr.

Retired Archbishop Pilarczyk Dies At Age 85

By Mar 22, 2020
daniel pilarczyk
Al Behrman / AP

The retired Archbishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese, Daniel E. Pilarczyk, who retired in 2009 as the longest tenured archbishop in the country, died Sunday morning at the age of 85.

In-Person Catholic Mass To Resume Locally Later This Month

By May 8, 2020
Mark Heyne / WVXU News

As businesses start to reopen, the Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released guidelines for the resumption of public masses. In a letter, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr says masses will resume May 25.