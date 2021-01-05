Related Program: 
Are Big Changes Coming To Social Security Under Biden?

    Andrew Harnik / AP

When President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office he plans to make changes to shore up Social Security benefits while extending the program's solvency. To many advocates for the program, it couldn't come at a more crucial time. With the workforce depleted under the pandemic, fewer people are contributing to payroll taxes that fund the system and that has further depleted the reserves.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the future of Social Security under the Biden administration are Urban Institute Senior Fellow Melissa Favreault; and Social Security Works President Nancy Altman.

