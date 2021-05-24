Area 'Get Out The Vax' Campaign May Not Reach Goal By July 4

By 7 hours ago
  • Screenshot from healthcollab.org

The Health Collaborative's "Get Out The Vax" campaign aims to vaccinate 80% of the population of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky by July 4. Since launching last month, the vaccination rate has jumped 17% in the region. But Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says it may take more time to reach that 80% goal than hoped.

"Over time, I think we are actually going to reach 80%, but it might take a few more months beyond July 4," Kesterman said during last week's county COVID briefing.

The effort has provided free rides to vaccine sites and created a mass vaccination site at Paul Brown Stadium last month. Roughly 52% of the Greater Cincinnati population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as health guidelines are near being lifted in both states.

Nationwide, urban areas have had higher vaccination rates than rural areas. Kate Schroder is the regional vaccine coordinator with The Health Collaborative. She says that same trend is being seen locally and clinicians, primary care doctors, and nurse practitioners will play a role in vaccinating rural regions going forward.

"The way to work and make a difference in reaching some of those folks is often through their health care provider who they trust, who is an expert on these health care decisions and who they've had a relationship with over many, many years," Schroder said.

Schroeder said vaccine rates leveled off temporarily but started rising again as 12- through 15-year-olds became eligible for vaccines. She says the region must stay vigilant toward reaching the goal, even as things begin reopening, to guarantee herd immunity.

"Everyone here has suffered through this pandemic and this is our way out of it," Schroder said. "It is an ambitious goal, but it's doable and we'll keep working until we get there."

Ohio will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, June 2. The state also launched the Vax-A-Million lottery which led to an increase in the state's vaccine rate.

Kentucky will end remaining COVID-19 restrictions June 11. The mask mandate will end and capacity limits at all venues will return to 100%.

Tags: 
Get Out The Vax
COVID-19
coronavirus
The Health Collaborative
COVID vaccine

Related Content

Ohio COVID-19 Vaccinations Increasing After Vax-A-Million Lottery Announced

By May 20, 2021

Updated: 2:25 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021

Millions of Ohioans have already signed up for the Vax-A-Million lottery giveaway after the web portal and phone line opened on Tuesday, according to state officials. 

What is not clear is if those signing up are the newly vaccinated who were encouraged by incentives from the state. 

Anyone age 18 and up can sign up for the drawing, and kids age 12 to 7 can enter to win full-ride scholarships to public Ohio universities. 

Kroger Dropping Mask Requirement For Vaccinated People

By May 19, 2021
Courtesy of Kroger

One of the nation's largest grocery retailers is joining with its competitors in loosening requirements that employees and customers wear face coverings.

Mask Policy To Remain In Place Across Cincinnati Public Schools

By May 18, 2021
medical mask
Pixabay

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed in an email sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Tuesday that students and staff will be required to wear masks for at least the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Kentucky COVID Cases Continue To Drop

By Corinne Boyer May 18, 2021

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions.

Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses may also still require masks.   

“Some businesses in some areas are going to decide to keep masking requirements in place. You ought to respect them,” Beshear said. “That is their choice and if they are trying to provide that extra level of safety, you need to respect that. Carry your mask on you. Use it when you need to.” 