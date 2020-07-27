Aug. 4 Special Election Brings Levy Votes To St. Bernard And Mt. Healthy

By Nick Robertson 1 hour ago
  • voting
    Gene J. Puskar / AP

For residents in St. Bernard and Mt. Healthy, there will be a special election on Aug. 4. Two levy measures are on the ballot, one in each community. St. Bernard and Mt. Healthy are two of the 11 Ohio communities holding special elections Aug. 4.

Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio have no issues on the ballot.

Eligible voters can request an absentee ballot from the Hamilton County Board of Elections by Aug. 1. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Here’s what’s on the ballot:

City Of Mt. Healthy

A new tax levy of 12.9 mills ($1.29 per $100 property tax value) in order to fund fire and EMS services in the city. The levy would be in place indefinitely.

Village Of St. Bernard

Renewal of a tax levy of seven mils ($0.70 per $100 property tax value) to fund current expenses for the village. The extension would last five years. Taxes would not be raised.

You can find your local polling place at the Hamilton County Board of Elections' website here.

