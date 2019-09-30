FotoFocus's 2019 exhibit, AutoUpdate: Photography in the Electronic Age, features 44 regional artists on display at the Carnegie now through November 16. It accompanies a day-long symposium on October 5 exploring digital technology’s impact on photography and its disruption of art making and news cycles in a media obsessed world.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the symposium are FotoFocus Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Programming Carissa Barnard; Carnegie Exhibitions Director Matt Distel; and FotoFocus Symposium Speaker and International Center of Photography Dean Emeritus Fred Ritchin.

