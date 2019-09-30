Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

AutoUpdate: Photography In The Electronic Age

By 2 minutes ago

FotoFocus's 2019 exhibit, AutoUpdate: Photography in the Electronic Age, features 44 regional artists on display at the Carnegie now through November 16. It accompanies a day-long symposium on October 5 exploring digital technology’s impact on photography and its disruption of art making and news cycles in a media obsessed world.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the symposium are FotoFocus Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Programming Carissa Barnard; Carnegie Exhibitions Director Matt Distel; and FotoFocus Symposium Speaker and International Center of Photography Dean Emeritus Fred Ritchin.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
FotoFocus
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Skirball Museum Welcomes The Photography Of J. Miles Wolf For FotoFocus

By Anne Arenstein Oct 19, 2018
J. Miles Wolf

As part of this year's FotoFocus Biennial, Cincinnati's Skirball Museum is featuring the work of local photographer J. Miles Wolf

Local Photographer/Documentarian Ann Segal Featured At This Year's FotoFocus

By Anne Arenstein Sep 28, 2018

Returning to this year's FotoFocus is Cincinnati photographer Ann Segal with the next installment of her documentary series, Through the Lens of Time