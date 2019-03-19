Avondale Neighbors Organizing For Community Change

The Avondale Development Corporation (ADC) is working with neighbors to identify strengths and challenges in the community and establish goals to move the neighborhood forward.

In February, the ADC held a Community Planning Session to better identify opportunities and threats in Avondale. Now, the ADC moves into the next phase with working groups beginning April 1, to explore issues of safety, housing and strengthening community partnerships.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this community initiative are Avondale Development Corporation Project Manager April Gallelli; President of the Resident Advisory Council for Maple Tower in Avondale Yvonne Howard; Resident Nikita Anderson; and Cincinnati Public Schools Board Member and Avondale community activist Ozie Davis.

