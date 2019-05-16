'Batwoman,' 'Nancy Drew' Coming To CW This Fall

The CW will team up Supergirl with Batwoman on Monday nights, and bring young sleuth Nancy Drew back to TV in its two new fall dramas.

Ruby Rose (Supergirl, Arrow, Orange Is The New Black) stars as Gotham's openly gay crimefighter in a series set three years after Batman/Bruce Wayne mysteriously disappeared. Rose plays Kate Kane, daughter of a widowed security company president, who teams up with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson, The Sun Is Also A Star), son of the Wayne Enterprises tech expert.

Nancy Drew, the teen detective series first published in the 1930s, aired on ABC 1977-79. In the CW version, the Maine teen will be played by unknown Kennedy McMann, whose has two TV credits (Gone, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

CW also has ordered one drama for midseason, Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff set in Manhattan with Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan. Also being held for midseason: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow; In the Dark; Roswell, New Mexico; and The 100.

Read the CW's 2019-2020 programming announcement here.

RENWED: Supernatural (for its final season), Arrow (for its eighth and final season), The 100, All American, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In The Dark, Legacies, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, Supergirl.

CANCELED: Jane the Virgin ends five seasons this summer.

THE LINEUP (New programs in bold caps):

SUNDAY: 8 p.m., BATWOMAN; 9 p.m., Supergirl.

MONDAY: 8 p.m., All American; 9 p.m., Black Lightning.

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., The Flash; 9 p.m., Arrow.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., Riverdale; 9 p.m., NANCY DREW.

THURSDAY: 8 p.m., Supernatural; 9 p.m., Legacies.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., Charmed; 9 p.m., Dynasty.