The Blues With Lee Hay

BB King's Daughter On This Week's Blues Show

July 25th

This week's blues show, Saturday, July 25th, 11pm, starts off with a song from "The Daughter of The Blues," Shirley King.  The nickname comes from being the daughter of the legendary BB King.  During the rest of the first set, you'll hear music from Dr. John, Etta James, Freddie King, and John Mayall.

The second set features songs by Bonnie Raitt, the Goshorn Brothers, Leon Russell, and one of my favorite songs, especially during the basketball season, "Sweet Georgia Brown," by Rahsaan Roland Kirk from his album, The Return of the 5,000 Lb Man.  Rahsaan Roland Kirk was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1935, and attended the Ohio State School for the Blind. His musical career stretched from 1955 to 1977.

We'll end the show with a commentary by my friend guitarist Stuart Holman who shares his memories of how he met his icon Lonnie Mack and later made a dream come true of playing on stage with Lonnie's band for several years.  His memories will be followed by one of Stuart's favorite Lonnie Mack songs, "Chicken Pickin'".

John Mayall's autobiography, Blues from Laurel Canyon, will be available from Amazon in the States on November 14th, but from Amazon UK October 3rd.

