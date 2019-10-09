Besides Blink, Another Event Closes Some Streets Saturday

Blink isn't the only event happening in the Tri-State this weekend. The Queen Bee Half Marathon takes place Saturday, Oct. 12, through various parts of Cincinnati and requires a number of road closures.

The city notes that travel may be permitted in the opposite direction of the race when separated by cones and crossing of streets intersects with the race route. Such crossings will be done with the assistance of Cincinnati Police.

The following streets will close at 4 a.m. to allow for race setup:

Eggleston Avenue northbound between Sentinel and Court streets

Court Street between Eggleston Avenue and Reedy Street

Reading Road northbound between Eggleston Avenue and 12th Street

The following will close at 7:30 a.m:

Central Parkway eastbound between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

Reading Road northbound between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place

Liberty Street exit from northbound I-471

Elsinore Place between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Gilbert Avenue northbound between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Horseshoe Casino and I-71 ramp)

Gilbert Avenue southbound between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place

Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Art Museum Drive closed to through traffic between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive

Martin Drive between Parkside Place and Eden Park Drive

Victory Parkway between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane)

McMillan Street between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue

Woodburn Avenue northbound between McMillan Street and Madison Road

Madison Road eastbound between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue

Observatory Avenue eastbound between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue

Linwood Avenue southbound between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue westbound between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue

Delta Avenue northbound between Kellogg Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Riverside Drive eastbound closed Eggleston Avenue and Delta Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound between Central Parkway and Riverside Drive

E. Pete Rose Way between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue

Roads are expected to open when the race ends at approximately 1 p.m.

Metro will maintain service although it says riders should expect some delays.