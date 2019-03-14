Best Radio Reporter - Tana Weingartner

The following compilation of work from WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner is submitted to the Greater Cincinnati SPJ Excellence in Jornalism Awards.

Reporter and Digital Journalist Tana Weingartner serves the WVXU newsroom as a general assignment reporter covering human interest stories, breaking news, politics and more. This selection showcases her versatility reporting on a breaking news lawsuit announced by white supremacist Richard Spencer; breaking news about major drug arrests and a massive update to a two-year-old murder investigation; the ongoing clean-up of a local nature preserve following an oil spill; a federal lawsuit over a gorilla; and the culmination of four years of reporting with the completion of a $228 million restoration of an iconic Cincinnati building. Her attention to detail is evident and she's diligent in getting the facts right, and presenting them clearly, concisely, and with excellent presentation and writing.

Four Years After Oil Spill, Glen Oak Nature Preserve Shows Sign of Healing - March 16, 2018 (3:46)

What Are Local Utility Companies Doing to Repair Ugly, Broken Poles? - August 20, 2018 (1:52)

Backer of White Supremacist Richard Spencer Sues University of Cincinnati - January 9, 2018 (:56)

Cincinnati Zoo Files Federal Lawsuit To Have Gorilla Returned From California - October 26, 2018 (1:15)

12 Indicted in Drug Trafficking Scheme Tied to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel - March 8, 2018 (1:06)

Restoration in Review: How Union Terminal Was Brought Back to Life - November 14, 2018 (4:33)

Pike County Murders: "The People Who Did It Are In Custody" - November 13, 2018 (:55)