With Biden Out Front, Trump Hits Back, Plus More News Out Of Washington

President Donald Trump, who will make a state visit to the United Kingdom next week, is taking heat from comments he made during his recent trip to Japan. Trump said he wasn't concerned about North Korea's latest missile launch, and he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's remark that former Vice President Joe Biden was a "low IQ individual."

Trump has continued his attacks on Biden, which could be helping the former vice president in his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The latest polling shows Biden leading the pack of 20-plus candidates now in the race.

Republican Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan chastised his party's leadership and called for President Trump's impeachment. And the audience gave him a standing ovation.

As states continue to pass more-restrictive abortion laws, abortion rights and the Supreme Court are set to be key campaign issues in the 2020 presidential election.

And with the first Democratic primary debates less than one month away, many candidates are struggling to get attention. The debates take place June 26 and June 27 in Miami, Fla. At least 18 candidates have qualified to participate in the debates so far.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a look at these and other top stories out of Washington D.C. are Political Junkie Ken Rudin (@kenrudin); Miami University W.E. Smith Professor of History, Steven Conn, Ph.D.; and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

