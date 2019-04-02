Bill To Require Equal Pay For Men And Women In Ohio Reintroduced For The Fifth Time

Democrats who have long championed a bill that requires companies who do business with Ohio to pay women and men equally have reintroduced that bill. Here's what lawmakers backing the Equal Pay Act are doing this time to get the bill passed.



Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) and others say the upshot of the bill is simple.

“You should be paid the same amount for the same work. It is just that simple," Howse says.

Howse says backers of the plan will be making the case to majority Republicans that paying women and men equally will help Ohio’s bottom line. The bill, co-sponsored by Representatives Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland) and Kristin Boggs (D, Columbus), would also outlaw gag orders that prevent employees from talking to each other about salaries. The same lawmakers are also sponsoring related bills that would give parents paid time off for maternity or paternity care as well as paid sick days.

