Bill Would Repeal Two Election Law Changes Put Into State Budget

Democrats and groups representing voters have been critical of two changes in election laws that are in the new state budget. Now, there’s a bill that would repeal those measures.

As promised, Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) has introduced a repeal of one new law to prevent collaboration between elections officials and private groups that educate, motivate or advocate for voters. She also wants to repeal the budget’s ban on legal settlements between public officials and third parties that could lead to costly lawsuits. She says both provisions were passed hastily, as part of the state budget, without proper testimony and debate.

“That’s not how the process should work. That’s not what the state budget should be about, making vast policy changes in the dead of night," Sweeney says.

Sweeney says she doubts either bill would have passed on their own merits.

