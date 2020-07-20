Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Billions Of Dollars Available To Help Low-Income Seniors

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay.com

Over 25 million Americans aged 60 and older are economically insecure, living at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Now, this financial insecurity is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there may be a source for help that many older Americans are unaware of. According to the National Council on Aging, billions of dollars in public and private benefits go unclaimed every year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss these benefits that could help seniors under the pandemic is National Council on Aging Chief Customer Officer Josh Hodges.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Mask Complaints, Stranded International Students And More Top Stories This Week

By Jul 17, 2020
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On today's show, we take a look at how the Cincinnati Police Department has responded to 101 recommendations. Enquirer reporter Max Londberg is with us.

The Pandemic Changed The Office: Is Remote Work Here To Stay?

By Jul 15, 2020
Pixabay.com

As states reopen more of the economy, one thing hasn't changed for a portion of the population: working remotely.