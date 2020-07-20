Billions Of Dollars Available To Help Low-Income Seniors

Over 25 million Americans aged 60 and older are economically insecure, living at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Now, this financial insecurity is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there may be a source for help that many older Americans are unaware of. According to the National Council on Aging, billions of dollars in public and private benefits go unclaimed every year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss these benefits that could help seniors under the pandemic is National Council on Aging Chief Customer Officer Josh Hodges.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

