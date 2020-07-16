A Birthday Celebration On The Blues

This week's blues show, Saturday night, July 18th at 11pm, features the music of Lonnie Mack, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Little Freddie King, Sleepy La Beef, and Tony Joe White.

Lonnie Mack and Screamin' Jay Hawkins were born on July 18th, Little Freddie King July 19th, Sleepy La Beef on July 20th and Tony Joe White was born on July 23rd.

Lonnie Mack was born in West Harrison, Indiana, in 1941 and would have been 79 today. Screamin' Jay Hawkins was a singer/songwriter, musician, actor, film producer, and boxer born in Cleveland.

Sleepy La Beef, who was born and died in Arkansas, passed away the day after Christmas in 2019. From New Orleans, Little Freddie King's 80 years young today. He received the Big Easy's Lifetime Achievement Award in Music in 2019. Tony Joe White was nicknamed “The Swamp Fox,” passed away in Nashville in 2018, and was a successful singer/songwriter with hits like “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia.” His songs were also covered by singers like Elvis Presley and Tina Turner.

Concert notes: The Chuck Brisbin Trio's playing at Tavern on York in Covington tomorrow afternoon, July 19th, at 5. Sonny Moorman's back in session with an open jam at McCauley's Pub Monday night, July 20th at 7 and a solo set at the Meritage Wednesday night, July 22nd.