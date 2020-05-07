Bishop Binzer Resigns From Archdiocese Of Cincinnati

Pope Francis accepted the resignation Thursday of the auxiliary bishop of the Cincinnati Archdiocese. Bishop Joseph Binzer offered his resignation last month after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew's conduct to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr.

Binzer had already been removed as the director of priests' personnel. He will remain a priest in the archdiocese.

Drew is accused of raping a male elementary school student around 30 years ago, and has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape.

"I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati," Binzer said in a statement. "In April, having studied this matter since last summer, the Holy See informed me that it agreed with this assessment. As a result, and after much prayer and reflection, I offered my resignation from the Office of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. I believe this to be in the best interest of the archdiocese."

Binzer is a Cincinnati native. He was ordained a priest on June 4, 1994, and served as chancellor of the archdiocese for eight years before being ordained a bishop and installed as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on June 9, 2011, a release states.

WVXU news partner WCPO reports Binzer will now have the title of Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus. "What exactly that ministry will look like will be determined after discussions between Bishop Binzer, the Priest Personnel Board, and me," Schnurr told the station.