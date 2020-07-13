Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Black Infant Mortality At 50-Year Low, But Disparities Remain

By 44 minutes ago
  • Cradle Cincinnati says Hamilton County's Black infant mortality rate dropped in 2019 to it's lowest point since records started being kept in 1968.
    Cradle Cincinnati says Hamilton County's Black infant mortality rate dropped in 2019 to it's lowest point since records started being kept in 1968.
    BECCA RUSSO / CRADLE CINCINNATI

The number of babies in Hamilton County dying before their first birthdays remained relatively the same in 2019, however there was a 24% decrease in the number of Black infant deaths.

Cradle Cincinnati's annual report finds 14 fewer Black infant deaths in 2019. But Hamilton County's infant mortality rate remains above the national average, and the Black infant death rate is higher than both the white infant death rate and the national average for African American babies.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the report and the work to change the trend in Black infant mortality rates is Cradle Cincinnati Director of Community Strategies Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Cradle Cincinnati
family
infant mortality

Related Content

From Mask Mandates To The City's Quest To Host The World Cup: This Week's Top Stories

By Jul 10, 2020
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review, we check in on Ohio news with Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and Cincinnati Enquirer State Government reporter Jessie Balmert on Governor Mike DeWine's mandate about masks in some counties, including Hamilton and Butler.

Re-examining The Collaborative Agreement

By Jul 9, 2020
BILL RINEHART / WVXU

Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement is 18 years old. The historic policing agreement was negotiated after Cincinnati Police Officer Stephen Roach shot and killed Timothy Thomas in 2001. Now, as the nation faces unprecedented protests over police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black men and women, will the Collaborative Agreement play a new role, and how will it be framed against new calls to defund the police?

Protesters And Lawyers Want Curfew Charges Dropped

By Jul 9, 2020
george floyd protests cincinnati
Jason Whitman / WVXU

Lawyers for some of the 500 people arrested during the protests in Cincinnati in late May and early June want charges dropped. On Tuesday, The Cincinnati Mass Defense Coalition handed over a motion to the city solicitor's office demanding the curfew charges filed against the protesters be dismissed. The motion claims the curfew ordered by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley was unconstitutional.