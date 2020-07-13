Black Infant Mortality At 50-Year Low, But Disparities Remain

The number of babies in Hamilton County dying before their first birthdays remained relatively the same in 2019, however there was a 24% decrease in the number of Black infant deaths.

Cradle Cincinnati's annual report finds 14 fewer Black infant deaths in 2019. But Hamilton County's infant mortality rate remains above the national average, and the Black infant death rate is higher than both the white infant death rate and the national average for African American babies.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the report and the work to change the trend in Black infant mortality rates is Cradle Cincinnati Director of Community Strategies Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

