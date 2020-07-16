Black News Channel Coming To Spectrum Cable

  • Black News Channel Chairman J.C. Watts
The Black News Channel, the only American TV news network targeting African Americans, will be added to area Spectrum Cable lineups by early September.

The channel has been available since its Feb. 10 premiere this year on New York, Los Angeles and Dallas systems operated by Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum.

BNC covers politics, news, health, business, sports and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Among the original programs are BNC News Live (6-9 a.m.) D.C. Today Live (9 a.m.), Being a Woman with Lauren McCoy and Rarione Maniece (10 a.m. weekdays), BNC Now (4 p.m.), Ladies First (5 p.m.), The Kelly Wright Show (6 p.m.) and BNC Prime News (7-10 p.m.)

The channel was founded by J.C. Watts, a businessman, author and minister who also played professional football and served in congress.

"Expanding distribution of Black News Channel will give even more Spectrum customers access to the network’s topical news. It’s critical that we provide diverse perspectives on our lineups, and that we have programming that truly reflects the issues facing our customers and the communities we serve," said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, in the company announcement Thursday.

In addition to Greater Cincinnati, BNC will be added to all other Charter markets – Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Kansas City and Columbia, Mo. In 2015, Charter purchased several Time Warner Cable systems – including those in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky – and rebranded them as Spectrum.

BNC will be available at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who have Spectrum TV Silver, Digital Tier Package 1, or Spectrum Lifestyle TV, according to company spokesman Michael Pedelty.

