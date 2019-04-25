Blink Pop-Up Party Tonight Will Offer 'Small Preview' Of 2019 Show

Fans of the Blink light festival will get a taste of what's to come tonight in Over-the-Rhine. A Blink Pop-Up party will take over a parking lot on Clay Street. Cincinnati Chamber spokesman Rich Walburg says it's to mark six months until the real show starts.

"We know that Blink was tremendously popular in 2017, with more than 1 million visitors, the largest crowd ever in Downtown and Over-the-Rhine," he says. "We just want to get it started again, get that electricity, start that buzz."

Walburg says the party starts at 7 p.m., but the light show won't begin until the sun goes down.

"Everything is coming together great for Blink in October of this year. There's so much that we learned the first time around that's made it a lot simpler to do it in 2019," he adds. "Although we know that expectations are now there, so we're going to make it bigger and brighter."

Walburg says the pop-up party will be in the Old St. Mary's Church parking lot on Clay Street. "I don't want to set expectations too high, because this is one parking lot. We're going to make it beautiful. Blink will have a very small preview at this event. The real Blink is 30 blocks."

Walburg says it happens no matter the weather.