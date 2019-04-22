Blues & Big Band Music On Stage At The Sorg Opera House

Jeff Johnson's conversation with Elaine Diehl about the Sorg Opera House on 4/16/19

The Sorg Opera House is hosting two concerts on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will be on stage at the Sorg Opera House Friday night, April 26th, beginning at 8pm. Then, the next evening, Saturday, April 27th, the Blue Wisp Big Band take center stage for a special evening saluting Duke Ellington with music also beginning at 8pm. It's the 2nd Annual Duke Ellington Birthday Celebration and Fundraiser sponsored by Premier Health Atrium Medical Center.

Elaine Diehl and Jeff Johnson, board member of the Sorg Revitalization Group, discussed the history of the Sorg Opera House, improvements made since 2012, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming concerts.