Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Blues & Big Band Music On Stage At The Sorg Opera House

By 1 minute ago

The Sorg Opera House is hosting two concerts on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th.  Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will be on stage at the Sorg Opera House Friday night, April 26th, beginning at 8pm.  Then, the next evening, Saturday, April 27th, the Blue Wisp Big Band take center stage for a special evening saluting Duke Ellington with music  also beginning at 8pm.  It's the 2nd Annual Duke Ellington Birthday Celebration and Fundraiser sponsored by Premier Health Atrium Medical Center.

Elaine Diehl and Jeff Johnson, board member of the Sorg Revitalization Group, discussed the history of the Sorg Opera House, improvements made since 2012, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming concerts.

 

Tags: 
Sorg Opera House
Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials
Blue Wisp Big Band
Duke Ellington

Related Content

Singer/Songwriter Jayne Sachs Is Back On Stage In April

By Mar 29, 2019
WVXU/Ronny Salerno

Jayne Sachs is a Dayton-area singer-songwriter who has been focused on writing for a Nashville music publishing firm and not on performing. 

A Celebration of John Von Ohlen

By lee hay Jun 30, 2014
WVXU-FM

Recorded March 2, 2009

Musicians came into the studio that day to honor legendary drummer John Von Ohlen who has played with many jazz greats including Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Cal Collins, Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, and Perry Como. He's also recorded albums with many other greats like Carmen McRae, Keith Jarrett, Kenny Poole, John Clayton, Mel Torme & the Marty Paich Orchestra, and Benny Carter. John Von Ohlen was inducted into the CEA 2005 Hall of Fame.