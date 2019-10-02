Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

Bob Dylan, George Thorogood & Kelly Richey on The Blues

Kelly Richey
Credit Michael Wilson

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, 10/5/19 at 11pm, the first set includes music from Alex Jenkins & the Bombers, Greg Schaber & High Street, and Kelly Richey.  The second set starts off with a song by T-Bone Burnett followed by selections from R.L. Burnside, Bob Dylan, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir.  Lonnie Brooks, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Eric Clapton, and Jonell Mosser fill out the show. 

George Thorogood & the Destroyers will be appearing at Jack Cincinnati Casino in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday night, October 12th at 8pm.  Bob Dylan's making a rare appearance in the area November 8th at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY.  And, Eric Clapton's announced a 2020 European tour starting May 29th which includes 3 shows in Russia.

