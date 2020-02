Bockfest Brings Beer And Road Closures To Downtown This Weekend

The annual, weekend-long beer festival Bockfest, in Over-the-Rhine, is back Friday, Feb. 28, kicking things off with a parade, followed by festivities that include a 5K run. All activities require some road closures throughout the weekend.

Friday

On Friday the following streets will close and remain so until approximately 7 p.m.

Starting At 4:00 p.m.

Moore Street between Liberty Street and Walnut Street

Eighth Street between Broadway and Main Street

Starting At 6:00 p.m.

Sycamore Street southbound between Liberty St and Seventh Street

Main Street between Central Parkway and Schiller Street

Ninth Street between Broadway and Main Street

Court Street between Main Street and Sycamore Street

Central Parkway between Main Street and Eggleston Avenue

Short Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and Main Street

Elliot Street between Sycamore Street and Broadway

Twelfth Street between Clay Street and Sycamore Street

Thirteenth Street between Sycamore Street and Clay Street

Fourteenth Street between Clay Street and Sycamore Street

Orchard Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street

Liberty Street between Sycamore Street and Walnut Street

Walnut Street between McMicken Street and Liberty Street

McMicken Street between Vine Street and Main Street

Saturday

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Bockfest 5K takes place beginning at time 10:00 a.m. In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close at 9:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately noon:

McMicken Street between Lang Street and Main Street (closes at 7 a.m.)

Moore Street between Liberty Street and Walnut Street

Walnut Street between McMicken Street and Liberty Street

Main Street between Clifton Avenue and Liberty Street

Liberty Street eastbound between Walnut Street and Reading Road

Hughes Street between Schiller Street and Liberty Street

Reading Road northbound between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place

Reading Road southbound between Liberty Street and Eggleston Avenue

Reading Road exit ramp from southbound I-71; use Third Street exit for Downtown access

Central Parkway eastbound between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

Elsinore Street eastbound between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Gilbert Avenue southbound between Elsinore Place and Court Street

Gilbert Avenue exit ramp from southbound I-71; use Third Street exit for Downtown access

Court Street westbound between Gilbert Avenue and Reedy Street

Reedy Street southbound between Court Street and Eggleston Avenue

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Eggleston Avenue southbound between Central Parkway and Third Street

Third Street westbound between Eggleston Avenue and Butler Street

Culvert Street between Third Street and Reedy Street

Sentinel Street between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

New Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Seventh Street between Broadway and Culvert Street

Broadway between Ninth Street and Eggleston Avenue

Short Reading Road between Reading Road and Main Street

Sycamore Street northbound between Central Parkway and Twelfth Street

Twelfth Street between Main Street and Sycamore Street

Thirteenth Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street

Fourteenth Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street

Orchard Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street

The city's Department of Transportation & Engineering notes there may be intersections where motorists will cross the path of the race route, and this crossing will be permitted with the assistance of the Cincinnati Police Department officers on site.