Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Book Explores Two Years At Challenged Rural Ohio Hospital

By 2 hours ago
  • the hospital book brian alexander
    Courtesy of the author

Rural, small hospitals were facing economic challenges long before the COVID-19 pandemic captured the world in its grips. During the coronavirus health crisis, much attention was paid to the threat to longevity of such care centers.

In Northwest Ohio, in the small town of Bryan, located in Williams County near Toledo, one small health care provider faces threats of a smaller customer base, and competition from larger entities in Toledo and Ft. Wayne, Ind.

In The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town, journalist and author Brian Alexander details those challenges through two years of deep exploration, embedding himself in Bryan, developing relationships with locals who face significant health crises of their own, and breaking through the typically difficult red tape of telling an honest tale of the American health care system.

With full access to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Alexander untangles the complicated and troubling system that puts American families on the brink of financial ruin when faced with serious health concerns, and that left the country woefully unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrives just as this story ends.

Alexander is celebrating a virtual book launch at the Mercantile Library on Tuesday.

He joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
books
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

History Of Mount Adams Told In New Book

By Mar 4, 2021
mount adams
Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati's Mount Adams neighborhood is known for its sweeping vistas of the city and Ohio River, while also being a popular destination for nightlife, artists and those who love to live in homes representing distinct architecture.

But Mount Adams's history stretches to the early 1800s, and its appearance and name were different.

'Let The Lord Sort Them' Explores History Of Death Penalty & Its Uncertain Future

By Feb 23, 2021
death penalty
Kiichiro Sato / AP

The death penalty has long been a contentious topic in American life. And recent political rumblings -- both nationally and in Ohio -- suggest its future is uncertain and likely to be just as turbulent. 

In 'Abandoned Cincinnati' Young Author, Photographer Captures Old Haunts

By Feb 8, 2021
Samuel Wright Smith

Samuel Wright Smith was just a boy when he got a camera and started exploring some of the empty local landmarks.