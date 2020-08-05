Related Program: 
Book Profiles 19th Century Murder On Ohio River Steamboat

The Ohio River in the early and mid-19th century was a dangerous place, even for passengers among the ubiquitous steamboats.

That truth unfolded aboard the Ohio Belle, which traveled between Cincinnati and New Orleans, when one murder led to an act of vigilante justice.

But Kentucky historian Stuart W. Sanders tells more than the shocking details of a riverboat killing: in his new book, Murder on the Ohio Belle, the author weaves in critical historic context related to culture, class and race.

And for good measure, even though it is a work of nonfiction, Murder also includes a unique twist involving one of the main figures of the story, discovered by Sanders in his investigation.

Stuart W. Sanders joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the book.

Ohio River
books
