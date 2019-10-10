'Brady Bunch' Kings Island Show Airs Sunday On MeTV

  • ABC's "The Brady Bunch" TV show filmed at Kings Island in August 1973.
    Courtesy Kings Island

You've probably heard the buzz this fall about HGTV renovating The Brady Bunch house in suburban Los Angeles – but here's a DVR alert for a Brady episode filmed mostly outside the house… in Greater Cincinnati.

MeTV repeats "The Cincinnati Kids" episode shot at Kings Island in 1973 at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 (WLWT-TV Channel 5.2, WHIO-TV Channel 7.2; )

Here’s the story of a show called Brady: Stars Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight, Florence Henderson, Ann B. Davis and Robert Reed were shown looking all over Kings Island for Mike Brady’s (Reed) architectural drawings for the park's expansion. (No, it wasn't a giga coaster.)

'The Brady Bunch' cast at Kings Island episode premiered Nov. 23, 1973.
Credit Courtesy Kings Island
Starring in 'The Brady Bunch' were (back from left): Christopher Knight as Peter; Barry Williams as Greg; Ann B. Davis as Alice; (second row from left) Eve Plumb as Jan; Florence Henderson as Carol; Robert Reed as Mike; Maureen McCormick as Marcia; (front row) Susan Olsen as Cindy and Mike Lookinland as Bobby.
Credit Courtesy ABC

The "Cincinnati Kids" episode was filmed here Aug. 20-24, 1973, the second year the park was open. It aired Nov. 23, 1973 on ABC.

Today it's a fun romp through the past. As the kids search for a poster tube containing dad's missing sketches, viewers see many long-gone original rides, including the Swiss sky ride, the Wheel of Fortune and the canoes. Yes, you could paddle a canoe in a pond when the park first opened.

When Marcia (McCormick) and Jan (Plumb) find the plans on a canoe, Brady Bunch producers filmed the stars doing a relay race through the park to get the plans to their dad before his business meeting ends.

I can only find on YouTube this poor quality 8-minute video of the race through the park.

The previous year, ABC's The Partridge Family with teen heartthrob David Cassidy shot an episode during Kings Island’s first year.

In the 1970s, Cincinnati's Taft Broadcasting owned and operated Kings Island and WKRC-TV (Channel 12), which was an ABC affiliate then. So bringing the ABC shows here gave national TV exposure to the new amusement park and adjacent Kings Island Inn.

Stars from HGTV stand as 'The Brady Bunch' gathered after the renovation was finished in the Studio City house.
Credit Courtesy HGTV

HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation ends 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with the seventh episode, "Behind The Build: We're Gonna Keep On, Keep On Showing You More."  The sixth episode, "Behind The Build: We Fern-ally Get To Show You" repeats at 8 p.m. Monday.

HGTV is planning a second season.

Just for fun, here's the Pop Up Video version of the episode.

