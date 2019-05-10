Bridge Supporters Guide Tours Of Roebling Saturday

The group that helps take care of the Roebling Suspension Bridge wants to share its history this weekend. The Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee is leading tours across the bridge Saturday morning. Committee member Jill Morenz says there's a lot to know about the 152-year-old Roebling.

"Many people think that it was the prototype for the Brooklyn Bridge, but that's not actually true," she says. "The Brooklyn Bridge was built with the same design and construction methods as the Roebling Bridge."

The Roebling may currently be closed to traffic, but that's not stopping the tours. The bridge was partially shut down last month because of crumbling sandstone from the north tower. Morenz says the tours are safe. "The side where the issue was is on the side that's closed. We'll be walking on the side that's open and there isn't any danger."

There are two tours, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and each lasts about an hour. Morenz says the tours are free, but you've got to have a ticket through Eventbrite.

The Bridge Committee pays for the "necklace" lights along the bridge and the flags atop the towers.