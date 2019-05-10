Bridge Supporters Guide Tours Of Roebling Saturday

  • A lone Kentucky Transportation Cabinet truck sits on the bridge during the closure.
The group that helps take care of the Roebling Suspension Bridge wants to share its history this weekend. The Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee is leading tours across the bridge Saturday morning. Committee member Jill Morenz says there's a lot to know about the 152-year-old Roebling.

"Many people think that it was the prototype for the Brooklyn Bridge, but that's not actually true," she says. "The Brooklyn Bridge was built with the same design and construction methods as the Roebling Bridge." 

The Roebling may currently be closed to traffic, but that's not stopping the tours. The bridge was partially shut down last month because of crumbling sandstone from the north tower. Morenz says the tours are safe. "The side where the issue was is on the side that's closed. We'll be walking on the side that's open and there isn't any danger."

There are two tours, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and each lasts about an hour. Morenz says the tours are free, but you've got to have a ticket through Eventbrite.

The Bridge Committee pays for the "necklace" lights along the bridge and the flags atop the towers.

Roebling Suspension Bridge

Related Content

Commemorating 150 Years Of The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

By Mark Heyne Jun 8, 2016
Preparations are underway for next year's 150th anniversary of the Roebling Suspension Bridge that connects Cincinnati and Covington.

No Date For Roebling Repairs; Bridge Still Closed For Now

By May 1, 2019
Two men climbed to the top of the north tower of the Roebling Suspension Bridge Wednesday morning, but they weren't there to solve the problem that's had the bridge closed since April 17. Instead, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers were fixing a broken lock on the tower, according to KTC spokeswoman Nancy Wood.

Roebling Bridge Closed To Vehicular Traffic 'Until Further Notice'

By & Apr 17, 2019
Updated: 2:11 p.m.

Following sandstone fragments breaking from the east side of the north tower of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, the historic Cincinnati-Covington connector will be closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. It is currently unknown when the bridge will reopen. 