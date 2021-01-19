Broadway In Cincinnati Adds To 2021 Lineup

Broadway In Cincinnati last summer rescheduled or postponed the remainder of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it's adding one show to its 2021-22 lineup.

On Tuesday, the organization announced the following schedule:

The Band's Visit, first rescheduled for Oct. 19 – 24, has been rescheduled to Sept. 14 – 19, 2021.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, first rescheduled for Aug. 17 – 29, has been rescheduled to Oct. 12 – 24, 2021.

Hairspray, originally scheduled for May 4 – 9, 2021, has been rescheduled to Jan. 4 – 9, 2022.

My Fair Lady, first rescheduled for July 6 – 18, 2021, has been rescheduled to Feb. 8 – 20, 2022.

Ain't Too Proud, originally scheduled for May 25 – June 6, 2021, has been rescheduled to March 15 – 27, 2022.

Disney's Frozen, previously postponed, has been rescheduled for April 20 – May 1, 2022.

To Kill A Mockingbird, originally scheduled for April 6 – 18, 2021 has been rescheduled for May 31 – June 12, 2022.

Hamilton, previously postponed, has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 – Oct. 2, 2022.

In addition, a special engagement of Wicked will now play the Aronoff Center Nov. 17 – Dec. 5, 2021.

"Broadway In Cincinnati continues to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations," the organization said in August, when the schedule reshuffle was first announced. "The tour industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and Broadway in Cincinnati is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew."

Season ticket holders for shows will retain their same seats for the rescheduled dates. None of the previously postponed shows had gone on sale to the general public yet.

"In the 18/19 season, Broadway In Cincinnati contributed an economic impact of $78M to the local economy," General Manager Genevieve Holt told WVXU over the summer. "On average, every playing week of a Broadway in Cincinnati show at the Aronoff has an economic impact of more than $3.3M. Luckily, we are able to reschedule these shows, so it just defers that economic impact to a later date, when we hope our audiences will be able to come back and enjoy a night out Downtown like they used to."

This article was first published Aug. 5, 2020 and has been updated.