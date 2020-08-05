Broadway In Cincinnati Reshuffles Remainder Of 2020 Season

Broadway Across Cincinnati is rescheduling the remainder of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shows Pretty Woman: The Musical and My Fair Lady have both been moved to summer 2021.

Citing the "challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows across the country during this unprecedented time," Pretty Woman has been moved from Nov. 10-22, 2020 to Aug. 17-29, 2021; and My Fair Lady from Dec. 1-13, 2020 to July 13-25, 2021.

"Broadway in Cincinnati continues to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations," the organization says. "The tour industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and Broadway in Cincinnati is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew."

Season ticket holders for both shows will retain their same seats for the rescheduled dates. Neither show had gone on sale to the general public yet.

Disney's Frozen is scheduled to launch the 2021 season in January and for now remains in place, which may be welcome news for many.

"In the 18/19 season, Broadway in Cincinnati contributed an economic impact of $78M to the local economy," General Manager Genevieve Holt tells WVXU. "On average, every playing week of a Broadway in Cincinnati show at the Aronoff has an economic impact of more than $3.3M. Luckily, we are able to reschedule these shows, so it just defers that economic impact to a later date, when we hope our audiences will be able to come back and enjoy a night out Downtown like they used to."