Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

Bruce Iglauer & The Story of Alligator Records

By 6 minutes ago

Ron Esposito spoke with Cincinnati native Bruce Iglauer by phone on April 1st about his journey into the world of the blues and how he founded Alligator Records in Chicago.  Bruce Iglauer and Patrick A. Roberts wrote a book about the blues record label entitled, "Bitten By the Blues: The Alligator Records Story," which was published last fall.

During the hour-long special on The Blues, Saturday, May 11th beginning at 11pm, you'll hear not only Ron's conversation with Bruce Iglauer, but also music released by Alligator Records over the years.  

During their conversation, they discussed the differences in the recording industry with digital downloads and streaming.  Bruce talked about growing up in Cincinnati, moving to Chicago, and working for Delmark Records.  He said that hearing Hound Dog Taylor in a Chicago club on a Sunday afternoon in 1970 changed his life.  

Bruce Iglauer also shared his thoughts on learning to be a record producer and promoter, and that it took 8 hours to record his first Hound Dog Taylor album.  For the first four years, he said that he was the whole company, started with $2,500, and the warehouse was a walk-in closet.  He also talked about Lonnie Mack who, Bruce says, was the first rock and roll guitarist.  There are many more stories about Chicago in this lengthy phone interview, too.

Tags: 
Hound Dog Taylor
Bruce Iglauer
Alligator Records
Koko Taylor
Lonnie Mack
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Chicago Blues Festival

Related Content

Funeral plans for Blues great Lonnie Brooks announced

By Apr 5, 2017
Sandro Miller

From a press release from Alligator Records:

The family of Grammy-nominated Chicago blues icon Lonnie Brooks, who died on Saturday, April 1, has announced the visitation and funeral information for the late blues legend.

Visitation: Sunday, April 9: Blake-Lamb Funeral Home - 4727 W. 103rd St. - Oak Lawn, IL 60453 - Wake/Viewing 3-9pm.

Funeral: Monday, April 10: Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church - 2233 W. 79th Street - Chicago, IL 60620 -Visitation 10-11am with services at 11am.

Lonnie Mack Special

By lee hay Apr 25, 2016
Russell House

Originally aired on July 16, 2011:

A one-hour special about legendary guitarist Lonnie Mack will air Saturday night at 11pm during the Blues show on WVXU/WMUB.

From Indiana and a well-known guitarist in clubs around the area for many years, Lonnie Mack will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Monday, July 18. He now resides in Nashville and rarely makes personal appearances these days.

A Tribute To Chicago Bluesman Otis Rush

By Oct 4, 2018

Chicago bluesman Otis Rush passed away last Saturday, September 29th.  In his honor during my blues show on Saturday, October 6th, at 11pm, you'll hear some of the music he recorded over his long career.

The one-hour special begins with his first single, "I Can't Quit You Baby," which he recorded in 1956.  You'll also hear other songs from his Cobra recordings as well as songs from his albums, "Cold Day in Hell," "Lost in the Blues," and "Any Place I'm Going."

Otis Rush also recorded with Duane Allman in 1969, so you'll hear three of those songs from their sessions at Fame Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals.