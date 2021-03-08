'Bubba Bo' Boulanger Retiring From Eagle 93.3 Friday

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a Tri-State radio personality for nearly four decades, retires Friday from the WSCH-FM "Eagle Country 93.3" morning show.

Boulanger came from Indianapolis to old news-talk WCKY-AM in 1982 as a sports reporter. He's done mornings at the Lawrenceburg country station for 16 years.

In 1986, he joined country music station WUBE-FM, and worked with former Q102 DJ Jim Fox. Before Boulanger left in 2001, he was part of B105's four nominations for County Music Association's large market Personality of the Year. He was on country WYGY-FM 2001-03 before joining Eagle Country in April 2005.

While at WYGY-FM in 2001, he explained his radio success to me this way: "I'm not an air personality or a DJ. I'm just a regular guy like the people who listen to the radio."

In January, Boulanger returned to WLW-AM's late night lineup by hosting a one-hour America's Truckin' Network recorded show airing at midnight-1 a.m. with Ed "Mr. Motorkote" Gibbs of MotorKote engine lubricants, a longtime ATN sponsor. The one-hour ATN fills the gap on WLW-AM between Gary Jeff Walker's 9 p.m.-midnight show and the nationally syndicated 1-6 a.m. Red Eye Radio talk show.

Boulanger has been on and off ATN over the years. He hosted weekends until a 2007 budget cut; later returned to weekends until 2014, when he quit because he was working seven days a week on WSCH-FM and WLW-AM; but came back to WLW to host one night a month. WLW-AM canceled the ATN last November.