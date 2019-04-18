The Business Of Beer In Cincinnati

Mike Morgan, founder and president of Queen City History & Education Ltd., curator of the Brewing Heritage Trail and author of Over-The-Rhine: When Beer Was King has just released his second book, Cincinnati Beer, which explores previously untold stories of our city's brewing history.

Beer is big business in Cincinnati once again. At last count there were approximately 50 craft breweries and draft houses in the region, each offering dozens of choices – ales, stouts, lagers and a variety of specialty flavored beers. For the uninitiated, it's hard to know where to begin the search for your favorite beer, but you can typically find a helpful bartender who will explain your options, and there are several online guides and even classroom courses on beer appreciation available, including Morgan's Everybody's Beer Class.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to explore the world of craft beers are Cincinnati Beer author Mike Morgan (@brewdistrict); Chair and Professor of the Brewing Science Department at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and Co-author of the blog Hoperatives, Carla Gesell-Streeter (@radiocarla); and Director of Brewing Operations at Urban Artifact Brewery Bret Kollman Baker (@artifact_bret).

