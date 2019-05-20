Businesses Rush To Manufacture Synthetic Pot

At least a dozen bio-tech companies plan to make the main chemicals in marijuana synthetically, according to the MIT Technology Review.

The rush to make and market bio-pot follows research on how to do it. The University of California Berkeley published its findings in the journal Nature.

Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Bioengineering Jay Keasling set out to find a safer and more environmentally friendly way to produce cannabinoids. Growing weed indoors uses a lot of energy with grow lights and ventilation fans and UC Berkeley says that can add more than $1,000 to the price of a pound of weed.

With approval and oversight by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, UC Berkeley used yeast and a series of chemical steps to produce what researchers called the "mother of all cannabinoids," or CBGA (cannabigeroilic acid). It also made two other natutal cannabinoids, CBDV ad THCV, of which more study is needed.

"There are 100 or so far less concentrated cannabinoid molecules which remain little studied because the plant has been illegal," the MIT Technology Review says.

Keasling founded a California company, Demetrix, which licensed the technology from Berkeley to use yeast fermentation to make cannabinoids. Demetrix says it will manufacture synthetic cannabinoids for medical marijuana not recreational use.

Jeff Ubersax, CEO of Demetrix, says his company is already making some bio-pot in a pilot production.

Other companies using fermenting yeast, bacteria or algae include Amyris, Ginkgo Bioworks, Hyasynth, Farmako and Intrexon.

Scientists who can make synthetic cannabinoids are in demand. Viridian Staffing specializes in finding them. CEO Kara Bradford says, "We're definitely getting and seeing more of a request for talent in the bio-pot space now than we had seem previously."

Amyris says an investor group has pledged $300 million if the company can figure out how to make cannabinoids for large-scale use in consumer brands. MIT also reports Cronos will pay Gingko $22 million and another $100 million in stock if it can get yeast to make eight different cannabinoids at a cost of $1,000 a kilogram or less. That's a lot less than extracting the molecules from the plants.