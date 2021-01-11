Butter And Yogurt Tubs Can Now Go In Your Curbside Recycling Bin

By 3 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Rumpke

Rumpke is expanding its list of recyclable items. Polypropylene plastic tubs may now go in your curbside recycling.

"Customers can now toss in yogurt containers, fruit cups, butter tubs, sour cream tubs, cottage cheese tubs and whipped topping tubs in recycling carts with their other bottles, cans, cardboard and paper," says Molly Yeager, Rumpke's corporate communications manager.

The change applies to all Tri-State Rumpke customers, including city of Cincinnati residents. Some people were notified of the change, which began Jan. 4, late last year, but Rumpke is making the official announcement Jan. 11.

Yeager says Rumpke didn't need to add new equipment in order to make the change, though it is getting some new robotics this spring to improve the process.

"Previous problems with polypropylene - which is the type of plastic we're looking at, it's a No. 5 plastic but specifically we're looking at the cup shape - there were problems with the color and smell issues on being able to recycle that," Yeager explains. "But in recent years the manufacturers of that type of plastic have partnered with end-users and recycling companies like Rumpke to overcome these challenges and establish long term uses for these types of materials."

Yeager says Rumpke has found several companies, the majority being in the Midwest, to take these plastics and turn them into new plastic containers. The company says 95% of materials it collects go to domestic end users.

Clam Shells Still A No-Go

Unfortunately, the change only applies to tub-shaped plastics. That means those clear, clam shell containers should not go in your recycling bin. The containers do not need to be washed, however - Yeager says you should give them a rinse. Also, just toss them in your bin loose, not nestled into each other or other items.

Rumpke says the change is also thanks, in part, to a grant from the Recycling Partnership, which will help fund the new equipment and efforts to get the word out about the changes.

From Rumpke: customers can recycle the following items:

  • Plastic bottles, jugs and tubs (butter, sour cream, cottage cheese tubs as well as yogurt and fruit and yogurt cups)
  • Cartons
  • Glass bottles and jars (any color)
  • Aluminum and steel cans
  • Paper, paper board (cereal boxes, 12-pack containers, mail, etc.) and cardboard

All items should be clean, empty and placed in recycling containers loose to ensure they can be properly sorted and recycled.

Tags: 
Rumpke
recycling

Related Content

COVID-19 Is Impacting Our Oceans And Our Curbsides

By Nov 17, 2020
Ann Thompson/WVXU

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened a crisis already facing our oceans. Thirty percent more waste is finding its way into the world's oceans and that now includes face masks and latex gloves. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered an estimated global use of 129 billion faces masks and 65 billion gloves every month.

Rumpke Goes Door-To-Door Fixing Recycling Mistakes

By Sep 18, 2019
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Rumpke, in partnership with the Ohio EPA and the Recycling Partnership, is on a mission to teach homeowners what should and shouldn't go into a recycling bin. The company is now riffling through containers in Cincinnati to find out if people are following the rules. It was in Fairfield last month.

From 'Trash Audits' To Advocating For Infrastructure Changes: Ways To Meet Your Green Goals In 2021

By Jan 4, 2021
covington cincinnati
Al Behrman / AP

The vile 12 months of 2020 are over and a lot of things are already on track to change in 2021. For instance, a vaccine for the deadly pandemic is rolling out and a new president (for better or worse) is taking office. But things that won't change unless people decide to modify their behaviors, are the calamities caused by climate change.

In Cincinnati, it may be hard to feel connected to 2020's unprecedented wildfires in Australia or deadly flooding in China. But collectively, experts say the choices made in all communities matter, and there's a lot people can do on micro and macro levels to contribute to solving global problems.

How To Dispose Of Almost Everything Left Over From Your Holiday Celebrations

By Dec 31, 2020
christmas ornament
Pixabay

It should come as no surprise that the holiday season produces more trash than usual. In fact, according to research from Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more during the Thanksgiving to New Year's holiday period than any other time of year.

Local Company Offers Styrofoam Recycling Option

By Dec 11, 2020

Styrofoam usage has increased for most people during the pandemic as people rely more than ever on online shopping and curbside services. It's in our to-go containers and packaging and inevitably tends to end up in the trash. But it doesn't all have to end up in a landfill.