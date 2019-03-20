Can Covington's Resurgance Last?

Northern Kentucky's largest city is in the midst of a noticeable renaissance. Downtown Covington is now home to dozens of new restaurants, small businesses, bars and residential projects. It's a far departure from the downward trend the city experienced starting in the 1970s when it was noted by the federal government as one of the nation’s most distressed.

But as the downtown core sees an influx of interest and development, the city still faces questions about what happens next.

One of Covington’s largest employers – the Internal Revenue Service – is leaving the city this year, and what happens to its sprawling site when it's gone is the topic of a series of initiatives launched by the city in order to be prepared, not just for lost revenue, but for new development opportunities.

Elsewhere, the city is expanding some of the incentives that bolstered its downtown resurgence in the early days by offering the same now to other parts of town.

Will it work? Will the momentum continue?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and Economic Development Director Tom West.

