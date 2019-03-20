Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Can Covington's Resurgance Last?

By 16 minutes ago
  • covington city hall
    Covington City Hall on Pike Street.
    Michael Monks / River City News

Northern Kentucky's largest city is in the midst of a noticeable renaissance. Downtown Covington is now home to dozens of new restaurants, small businesses, bars and residential projects. It's a far departure from the downward trend the city experienced starting in the 1970s when it was noted by the federal government as one of the nation’s most distressed.

But as the downtown core sees an influx of interest and development, the city still faces questions about what happens next.

One of Covington’s largest employers – the Internal Revenue Service – is leaving the city this year, and what happens to its sprawling site when it's gone is the topic of a series of initiatives launched by the city in order to be prepared, not just for lost revenue, but for new development opportunities.

Elsewhere, the city is expanding some of the incentives that bolstered its downtown resurgence in the early days by offering the same now to other parts of town.

Will it work? Will the momentum continue?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and Economic Development Director Tom West.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Covington
Joe Meyer
Tom West
Kentucky
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

What Makes For Successful Community Planning?

By Mar 19, 2019
neighborhood playbook
Provided

This Cincinnati-based firm is still in its infancy but already is having a major impact on local communities looking to answer difficult community planning questions and creating a healthier public realm.

Redford's 'Old Man & The Gun' Puts Northside, Newport, Lebanon, Latonia, Dayton On Screen

By Oct 10, 2018
robert redford
Eric Zachanowich / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.

Editor's note: Cincinnati movie expert Margaret McGurk screened Robert Redford's The Old Man & The Gun for me last month while I was recovering from knee replacement surgery. McGurk, the former Enquirer movie critic, has also reported on films for WCPO-TV, WXIX-TV and WKRQ-FM.

Here's her report on how Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky look as locations in the film from Dallas to St. Louis:

Federal Lawsuit Targets Kenton County For Allegedly Mistreating Children With Disabilities

By Aug 3, 2015

The Kenton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Charles Korzenborn, and School Resource Officer Kevin Sumner are named in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of two students who were eight and nine when "shackled" to control behavior problems last school year.