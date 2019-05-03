Related Program: Ask Me Another The Carpentry By editor • 45 minutes ago Related Program: Ask Me Another ShareTweetEmail Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game alongside Ophira Eisenberg at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif / NPR Listen Listening... / Get those hammers out for a music parody game rewriting Carpenters songs. Heard on DeWanda Wise And Taye Diggs: She's Gotta Get Her Groove Back.Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.