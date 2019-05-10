Cast Your Vote For The New 'I Voted' Sticker Design

After combing through more than 2,000 submissions, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the three finalists of the ‘I Voted’ sticker contest.

Young Ohioans from all over the state submitted their designs, but the three finalists are all high school seniors. One is Ian from Hawken School in Cuyahoga County.

Selection of the new design is open to all Ohioans and will run through Friday, May 17th. Cast your vote here.

