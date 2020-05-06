CBS Renews 23 Shows For Fall

  • CBS renewed these 23 shows for fall.
CBS renewed 23 series for the 2019-20 fall TV season, including five shows ending their first season this spring: Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil and The Unicorn.

Mark Harmon's NCIS, the network's No. 1 drama series, will return for an 18th season, along with fellow Tuesday night dramas, FBI and the rookie FBI: Most Wanted.

Comedian Billy Gardell and Nigerian-born actress Folake Olowofoyeku star in CBS' comedy, 'Bob Hearts Abishola.
Back for more are the nation's top-rated news magazine show (60 Minutes) and situation comedy (Young Sheldon).

Also renewed: Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, The Neighborhood, 48 Hours and Undercover Boss. The network previously had ordered new seasons for Mom, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here's a link to the CBS release with lots of spin about the network's ratings success.

Brandon Michael Hall, at right, has starred in 'God Friended Me' for two seasons. Actor Joe Morton is at left.
Not renewed – so far -- were Brandon Michael Hall's God Friended Me, Edie Falco's Tommy, Matt LeBlanc's Man With A Plan, Pauley Perrette's new Broke and Patricia Heaton's Carol's Second Act.

CBS will announce its new fall series and 2020-21 prime-time schedule "in the coming weeks." Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcast networks were scheduled to release their fall schedules at "up front" events next week in New York City.

