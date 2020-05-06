CBS Renews 23 Shows For Fall

CBS renewed 23 series for the 2019-20 fall TV season, including five shows ending their first season this spring: Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil and The Unicorn.

Mark Harmon's NCIS, the network's No. 1 drama series, will return for an 18th season, along with fellow Tuesday night dramas, FBI and the rookie FBI: Most Wanted.

Back for more are the nation's top-rated news magazine show (60 Minutes) and situation comedy (Young Sheldon).

Also renewed: Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, The Neighborhood, 48 Hours and Undercover Boss. The network previously had ordered new seasons for Mom, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Here's a link to the CBS release with lots of spin about the network's ratings success.

Not renewed – so far -- were Brandon Michael Hall's God Friended Me, Edie Falco's Tommy, Matt LeBlanc's Man With A Plan, Pauley Perrette's new Broke and Patricia Heaton's Carol's Second Act.

CBS will announce its new fall series and 2020-21 prime-time schedule "in the coming weeks." Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcast networks were scheduled to release their fall schedules at "up front" events next week in New York City.