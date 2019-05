2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of Cincinnati's Appalachian Festival, happening this year May 10-12 (Mother's Day weekend) at Coney Island.

With a look back at the history of the event and a preview of all that will be going on this year, Barbara Gray welcomes to the studio Shanon Rice, president of the Appalachian Community Development Association, and local storyteller and festival participant Omope Carter Daboiku.