Celebrating 25 Years of 'CityBeat'

CityBeat celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special retrospective issue in November.

Founded in 1994 and operated by co-publishers John Fox and Dan Bockrath, both of whom brought alternative weekly publishing experience to the project, the paper lives on in print and digital formats more than two decades later.

Since its founding, the alt-weekly has kept a keen eye on news, music, the arts and offered a smart and sometimes snarky commentary on the state of things in the Queen City.

Adjusting for disruption to the newspaper industry, CityBeat has also found its place as the producer of regular events.

So, what does CityBeat have planned to ensure that it is here for another 25 years?

John Fox and Dan Bockrath, current publisher Tony Frank, music editor/managing editor Mike Breen, and columnists Kathy Wilson and Rick Pender join Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

