Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Cincinnati celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. years before the official federal holiday. Today the tradition goes on, though significantly modified due to the pandemic.

The 46th annual MLK Day event in Cincinnati begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday with a commemorative march and motorcade beginning at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Then at 12 p.m., the MLK Commemorative Program premieres virtually at www.mlkcoalition.org

Today on Cincinnati Edition we talk with a local pastor who gave the keynote address, and a Cincinnati rabbi about the historic connection between Jewish people and Black civil rights activists. Then we explore the role of music in the struggle for racial justice. And we learn more about better ways to teach MLK in the classroom.

Joining the program are Beloved Community Church Senior Pastor and Xavier University Center for Faith and Justice Faith and Race Program Director Rev. Nelson Pierce, Jr.; Hebrew Union College Institute of Religion Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives Executive Director and MLK Coalition Past President Rabbi Gary Zola, Ph.D.; MLK Chorale Director Lois Shegog; MLK Chorale Past Director Steve Milloy; and Northern Kentucky University College of Education Black Studies and History Department Affiliate and Social Studies Education & History Associate Professor David Childs, Ph.D.

