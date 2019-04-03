Celebrating The Life Of Longtime Playhouse Artistic Director Ed Stern

The Cincinnati arts community lost a friend, leader, and talent when Ed Stern passed away this week. He served as Artistic Director at Playhouse in the Park for 20 years, garnering national acclaim including two Tony Awards and three shows moving to the Broadway stage.

Ed Stern Retirement Special from May 20, 2012

On Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m., 91.7 WVXU will present a one-hour tribute to the life and career of Ed Stern, including a 2012 special produced by Lee Hay at the time of his retirement from the Playhouse. Included in that special, hosted by local theatre critic Rick Pender, are comments from colleagues, collaborators, and friends such as director John Doyle; Cincinnati native and playwright Teresa Rebeck; D. Lynn Meyers from Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati; local actor Dale Hodges; and current Artistic Director Blake Robison.

Listeners can hear this tribute on-air at 91.7 and 88.5; streaming online at wvxu.org; through our free mobile app; or via smart speakers (Play WVXU).