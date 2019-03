The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is preparing to induct its fifth class of local musicians on Sunday, March 31 at Mount St. Joseph University.

This year's inductees are Jim Anderson, Bill Caffie, Ray Felder, Bill Gemmer, Bobby Scott, and Wayne Yeager, plus a special salute to WNOP – The Jazz Ark. Ron Esposito previews the big night with the Hall of Fame's Kay Casey, Founder & Executive Director, and Sue Brown, Director of School Programs.