A Chat With Marty Brennaman Before The Start Of His 46th And Final Year With The Reds

Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman is starting his 46th, and last, year with the club. His voice has been the sound of summer for Cincinnati baseball fans since 1974.

Marty Brennaman recently discussed his career and shared some of his most memorable moments behind the mic with Cincinnati Edition. He was joined by WVXU senior political analyst and avid baseball fan Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson) and WVXU radio and TV writer John Kiesewetter (@TVKiese).

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: