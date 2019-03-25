Related Program: 
A Chat With Marty Brennaman Before The Start Of His 46th And Final Year With The Reds

  • Marty Brennaman
    Marty Brennaman at a Reds Hot Stove League broadcast in 2016.
    John Kiesewetter / WVXU

Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman is starting his 46th, and last, year with the club. His voice has been the sound of summer for Cincinnati baseball fans since 1974.

Marty Brennaman recently discussed his career and shared some of his most memorable moments behind the mic with Cincinnati Edition. He was joined by WVXU senior political analyst and avid baseball fan Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson) and WVXU radio and TV writer John Kiesewetter (@TVKiese).

