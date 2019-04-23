Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Chelsea Clinton Visits Cincinnati Zoo For Book Signing

By 17 minutes ago
    Courtesy Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton's fifth children's book introduces readers to a variety of endangered animals and the threats to them. Like her other books, including the #1 New York Times best selling picture book She Persists, Clinton has focused on encouraging activism in her young readers.

The former first daughter will be at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. to sign copies of her new book Don't Let Them Disappear: Twelve Endangered Species Across the Globe. To reserve a place in line you can purchase a copy of her book on the zoo's website.

Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her new book and her upcoming visit.

Chelsea Clinton
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
books
Cincinnati Edition

