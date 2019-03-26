Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Chickenpox Outbreak At Northern Kentucky School, Student Sues

By 7 minutes ago
  • chickenpox
    Nick Youngson / Picpedia.org

A chickenpox outbreak has swept a Northern Kentucky school. There are 32 cases of illness at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Assumption Academy in Walton. The Northern Kentucky Health Department now says unvaccinated students must stay home until 21 days after the onset of rash for the last ill student. In rare cases chickenpox can be deadly, especially for infants and pregnant women.

An 18-year-old Assumption Academy student has filed a lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department. Jerome Kunkel claims health officials are violating his freedom of religion by barring him from school and extracurricular activities because he refuses to get the chickenpox vaccine.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department has released a statement addressing the lawsuit which reads:

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Jerome Kunkel, and want to state that the actions taken by the Health Department with respect to Assumption Academy were done consistent with this agency’s statutory charge to protect the public health.

"Chickenpox, also known as varicella, can be a very serious illness that is especially dangerous for infants and pregnant women or anyone who has a weakened immune system. The recent actions taken by the Northern Kentucky Health Department regarding the chickenpox outbreak at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy was in direct response to a public health threat and was an appropriate and necessary response to prevent further spread of this contagious illness."

A hearing on the Kunkel lawsuit is scheduled for April 1 in Boone County Circuit Court.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this recent chickenpox outbreak and what the public should know about the spread of these illnesses is Pediatric Associates Pediatrician Mark Deis, M.D.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
chickenpox
vaccines
Kentucky
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Debate Over Vaccinations Heats Up In Kentucky

By Mar 22, 2019

Gov. Matt Bevin made national news this week when he said he deliberately exposed his nine children to chickenpox so that they would catch the disease and become immune.   

Can Covington's Resurgence Last?

By Mar 20, 2019
covington city hall
Michael Monks / River City News

Northern Kentucky's largest city is in the midst of a noticeable renaissance. Downtown Covington is now home to dozens of new restaurants, small businesses, bars and residential projects. It's a far departure from the downward trend the city experienced starting in the 1970s when it was noted by the federal government as one of the nation’s most distressed.

McConnell, Drug Czar Want To Take Kentucky's Addiction Recovery Efforts Nationwide

By Mar 18, 2019
mitch mcconnell
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Sen. Mitch McConnell made a swing through his home state Monday to talk about successes Kentucky is seeing in dealing with opioid addiction and treatment. The Senate majority leader, McConnell says the federal government is making money available and local groups are reaping the benefits.