'A Christmas Carol' Moves From Stage To Radio With One Actor

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol is a decades-long tradition on the stage of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, but COVID-19 - being the Scrooge that it is - prevents another time-honored pleasure. Almost.

The Playhouse thought that, perhaps, it could convert the stage play to a one-man show, but ultimately, it was determined that was not feasible.

However, as they say in the theatre, the show must go on, and A Christmas Carol will.

Celebrated locally based actor Bruce Cromer, a fan favorite over the years at the Playhouse and a veteran of many productions of Carol is bringing the show to WVXU radio.

Over the years, Cromer has played the leading roles of Bob Cratchit and Ebenezer Scrooge, but this year, in this version, he is playing all the roles.

The one-man show airs on 91.7 WVXU at 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and again at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. After that, it will be available for streaming at wvxu.org or download via the station's app.

Cromer joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the WVXU-Playhouse joint radio production of A Christmas Carol.

