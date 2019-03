Chuck Harmon, who blazed a trail as the first African-American Reds player, has died. He was 94.

Harmon was at home in Golf Manor when he passed away at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, his son, Churck Harmon Jr., said. The younger Harmon said his dad is in a better place with his mom, who died about 10 years ago.

