Cincinnati Bell To Be Acquired In $2.6 Billion Deal

By 6 minutes ago
  • cincinnati bell
    Courtesy of Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell on Monday announced it is to be acquired by Canada-based Brookfield Infrastructure, a global company with assets in utilities, transport and energy and data infrastructure. The deal is valued at approximately $2.6 billion, including debt.

Cincinnati Bell Board of Directors Chairman Lynn Wentowrth said in statement that after reviewing a range of options, the board determined this deal was in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and its customers. "The transaction provides clear and immediate value at an attractive premium and represents an exciting new chapter for Cincinnati Bell."

According to President and CEO Leigh Fox, that includes a strengthened financial position and accelerated investment. "This will allow us to drive growth and maximize value over the long term to the benefit of all our stakeholders," he said in a release. "With Brookfield Infrastructure's support, we will be better positioned to deliver next generation, integrated communications for our customers through an expanded fiber network."

The business is currently upgrading its network to next generation fiber, which is critical to support the growing demand for data and 5G.

Cincinnati Bell owns and operates in over 1.3 million homes across Cincinnati and Hawaii. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Bell
business

Related Content

What Are Local Utility Companies Doing To Repair Ugly, Broken Poles?

By Aug 20, 2018
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

A car runs into a wooden utility pole, the power company puts up a new pole, but the old one seems to stay there for weeks, annoying neighbors.

Blackouts And Breakdowns With Cincinnati's 911 System

By Mark Heyne Aug 24, 2017
Pixabay

In an emergency, when seconds count, three and a half hours can feel like an eternity. On July 18, 2017 that's the amount of time Cincinnati's 911 system was down. It was a record failure for the city's emergency system but it wasn't the first.

Cincinnati Bell To Pay $3.4 Million For Streetcar Naming Rights

By Aug 19, 2016
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati Bell will pay $3.4 million over the next 10 years for naming rights to Cincinnati's streetcar system, which is set to begin operating on Sept. 9.

The agreement will provide $340,000 a year to help pay for streetcar operations – minus the commission that goes to the company which negotiated the contract with Cincinnati Bell.

The 3.6 mile streetcar system, which runs from Over-the-Rhine to the riverfront, has an estimated $4 million annual operating cost.