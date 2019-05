Elaine Diehl's conversation with Eckart Preu about this year's Summermusik Festival

This is Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra's 45th anniversary this year, and recently music director Eckart Preu spoke with Elaine Diehl about this summer's Summermusik Festival. The festival runs from August 3rd - 24th at various locations around the city. This series is sure to sell out, so if you're planning to attend any of the concerts, you might want to order your tickets soon.